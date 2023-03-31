WU hosts first in-person high school art day in four years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Approximately 130 students attended Washburn University’s first in-person high school art day since 2019.

March is also known as Youth Art Month — a time to celebrate artistic expression. In celebration, about 150 people, 130 students, and about 24 professors representing 24 Kansas high schools got the chance to take a variety of workshops and make art of their own.

Each student sat in on workshops with each about everything from watercolors to print to ceramics and clay molding.

Washburn could not host high school art day in person for four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deena Amont, Catron art education and public outreach lecturer, was thrilled to see the event return in person and hopes that the students walk away knowing what Washburn University can provide for them creatively.

“The big goal, first of all, is to celebrate art and to let high school students all across the state know what Washburn has to offer, [and] the great professors we have here, and the great art education that we can provide for them,” said Amont.

Each student was asked to enter one piece into the high school art exhibit and competition. The competition winners were announced during a lunch and awards ceremony. The students were also offered the chance to enter their names into a drawing to win scholarships, but only two can be picked.

“I hope that the students take back a really great feeling about the Washburn Art Department and that they learn something about art and have fun while they were doing it,” said Amont.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.