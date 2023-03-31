Two Topeka men arrested following theft of ATVs

Two Topeka men have been arrested following a burglary investigation of two all-terrain...
Two Topeka men have been arrested following a burglary investigation of two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) in Shawnee County.(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men have been arrested following a burglary investigation of two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated deputies were notified of a burglary in southwest Shawnee County that occurred sometime during the previous week while the owner was out of state. Two ATVs were reported stolen.

During the investigation, detectives discovered information regarding possible suspects.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, March 30, a detective and deputy arrived at the residence around 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of SE Green Acres Ave. and arrested Bryan T. Gerety, 34, of Topeka. Gerety was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Correction and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted on the same day, the same detective and deputy arrived shortly before 4:30 p.m. at a residence in the 3600 block of SE 9th St. and arrested Bren M. Cowles, 36, of Topeka. Cowles was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with possession of methamphetamine, conspiracy, burglary, and theft.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is still under investigation.

