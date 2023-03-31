Two injured Thursday afternoon in rear-end crash in Shawnee County

Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital after a car rear-ended a tractor Thursday...
Two people were transported to a Topeka hospital after a car rear-ended a tractor Thursday afternoon on US-75 highway in southern Shawnee County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rear-end collision between a car and a tractor Thursday afternoon on US-75 highway in Shawnee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:38 p.m. Thursday in the 10000 block of S.E. US-75 highway, just south of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Ford Fiesta was traveling south on US-75 when it rear-ended a 6130D John Deer tractor that was southbound in the right lane of US-75.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Curtis Valentine, 42, of Osage City, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Valentine was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the tractor, identified as Donald W. Enright, 63, of Lyndon, also was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Enright wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Both of the drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

