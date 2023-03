TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested two juveniles for a late night robbery Wednesday.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers were dispatched just after 11 p.m. to Conoco Food Market at 2045 N Kansas Ave.

TPD says their investigation led to the arrest of two juveniles for aggravated robbery and theft.

