Topeka man arrested following traffic stop in Jackson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office indicated deputies arrested the driver, Carlos Acevedo, 28, of Topeka.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape for a traffic infraction shortly after 9 a.m. on 134th Rd. near S. Rd, south of Mayetta. Acevedo was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of cocaine

Driving while suspended

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office noted Acevedo was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

