Topeka fire crews investigating double structure fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire which is believed to have started at 1803 SW Lincoln spread to the house next door at 1801 SW Lincoln. , but did not spread to the house on the opposite side.

Topeka fire crews received reports of the fire around 2:45 on the morning of March 31.

Crews on scene say they have dealt with fires at one or both of these addresses before and that no electricity was being supplied to either.

It is unknown if anybody was in the residences at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.