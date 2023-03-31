Taiyanna Jackson earns WBCA All-American Honorable Mention honor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball senior center Taiyanna Jackson has been named an All-America Honorable Mention by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), becoming the first KU player to receive WBCA All-America Honorable Mention honors since Angel Goodrich in 2014.

Jackson was a unanimous selection into the All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 All-Defensive Team after leading the Big 12 in blocks, rebounds, FG% and double-doubles. With her averaging 15.1 points/game and 12.4 rebounds/game, she is the first Jayhawk to average a double-double for the entire season since 1982 and is one of five players from Power Five conferences in the NCAA to average a double-double.

The East Chicago, Ind. native is also one of the best shot blockers in school history, setting the KU single-season blocks record for the second consecutive season and becoming the ninth player in Big 12 history to block more than 100 shots in a season. Her 201 career blocks rank as the third most in school history.

Kansas concludes their season in the WNIT Championship against Columbia Saturday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.

