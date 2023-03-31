Sunflower CASA held ribbon cutting ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunflower CASA held its ribbon cutting today in Manhattan.

The organization has been around for more than 35 years. CASA volunteers help children who have been in the court system for child in need of care cases with 3 different agencies that support child victims of abuse. The CASA didn’t have a home for 20 years but now they have a space where people will know.

”We were in a space that nobody knew where we were. I think in previous generations this has been the kind of thing that people don’t want to talk about but I go into presentations all the time and say yeah what I’m going to tell you isn’t great news there are child victims of abuse in our community but we’re here to help them and it’s important you know where we are.” said Carson Kober, executive director of the Sunflower CASA.

The Sunflower CASA is located at 323 Poyntz Ave. in downtown Manhattan.

