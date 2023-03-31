Stormont Vail Health receives recognition for High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health received recognition for High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier.

Stormont Vail Health announced it has continued its commitment to improving infant and maternal health by earning recognition through High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier, a program developed by the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates in Kansas.

Stormont Vail Health said High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier provides resources and framework to help Kansas hospitals and birth facilities implement 10 evidence-based practices proven to support successful breastfeeding, improving maternal and infant health outcomes while also reducing racial and ethnic health disparities.

Stormont Vail Health indicated to obtain High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier recognition, each facility is asked to complete a voluntary and self-reported evaluation and follow all 10 of the evidence-based practices:

Facility will have a written maternity care and infant feeding policy that addresses all ten High 5 for Mom & Baby practices supporting breastfeeding Facility will maintain staff competency in lactation support All pregnant women will receive information and instruction on breastfeeding Assure immediate and sustained skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby after birth All families will receive individualized infant feeding counseling Give newborn infants no food or drink other than breastmilk unless medically indicated Practice “rooming in” - allow mothers and infants to remain together 24 hours a day Families will be encouraged to feed their babies when the baby exhibits feeding cues, regardless of feeding methods Give no pacifiers or artificial nipples to breastfeeding infants Provide mothers options for breastfeeding support in the community (such as a telephone number, walk-in clinic information, support groups, etc.) upon discharge

“Breastfeeding plays a crucial role in the overall health of babies and mothers,” stated Katie Schoenhoff, director of programs at the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. “Following the ten High 5 for Mom & Baby practices demonstrates Stormont Vail’s commitment to infant and maternal health by helping moms successfully initiate and maintain breastfeeding.”

Stormont Vail Health said according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 60% of mothers stopped breastfeeding sooner than they planned. Some factors that influence how long or if a baby is breastfed include: hospital practices, education and encouragement, policies or support in the workplace, and access to community support - which is why High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier facilities are committed to helping women breastfeed successfully, through staff trained in breastfeeding practices and policies to help mothers meet their breastfeeding goals.

Stormont Vail Health noted that along with the recognition of being named a High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier facility, Stormont Vail also received ongoing education and training opportunities, support and resources through a community of delivery centers, and scholarship opportunities to further staff education.

For more information on High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier, contact Cara Gerhardt, Program Coordinator at coordinator@high5kansas.org, or visit the website at https://www.high5kansas.org/.

