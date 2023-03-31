Seeking volunteers for Park Day at Black Jack Battlefield and Nature Park

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - History buffs, community leaders, and preservationists will aid in the maintenance and restoration of numerous sites for Park Day.

American Battlefield Trust announced Park Day is the annual hands-on preservation event beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Black Jack Battlefield and Nature Park located at 163 E 2000 Rd. in Wellsville, Kan., three miles east of Baldwin City. Thousands of volunteers across the country will participate as Park Day celebrates its 27th year.

American Battlefield Trust noted this is the 16th year that the Black Jack Battlefield and Nature Park will be one of the participating sites benefiting from Park Day activities.

Volunteers are needed to upgrade nature trails, clear brush, remove invasive plants, pick up litter and debris from winter storms, and spruce up the Battlefield and the Park to get ready for this year’s touring season. Adults and children will have tasks to complete. Volunteers should have work gloves, wear sturdy clothing and footwear, and consider bringing appropriate tools. Water and food will be provided. Masks are optional.

For updated information about Park Day at Black Jack Battlefield and Nature Park, visit its Facebook page.

American Battlefield Trust is a national nonprofit land preservation organization devoted to the protection of America’s battlegrounds. It saves the battlefields of the Civil War, Revolutionary War, and War of 1812 and educates the public about their importance in forging the nation. To date, the Trust has preserved more than 56,000 acres in 25 states. Learn more about the Trust at https://www.battlefields.org/.

Learn more about the Black Jack Battlefield and Nature Park at https://www.blackjackbattlefield.org/.

Visit https://www.battlefields.org/parkday for a complete list of participating Park Day sites.

