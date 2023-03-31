Run for the Roses will support K-State Gardens

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special run will help keep the Kansas State University campus blooming.

The Run for the Roses is coming up April 29.

Terry Olson and Cheryl Yunk visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event, and how it supports the K-State Gardens. Money from last year’s event was used to plant more than 15,000 bulbs that are expected to be in bloom for this year’s run. This year, the gardens are adding a reflecting pool, which should be complete by summer.

The Run for the Roses had 5K and 1K routes that take you through the KSU campus. It begins at 9 a.m. April 29 from the KSU Gardens,1500 Denison Ave. in Manhattan. Registration for the 5K run is $40 ($25 age 21/under). The 1K walk is $25. To register or to learn more, visit k-state.edu/rose-run.

People also are invited to support the gardens by using the location as a backdrop for Easter photos. The Easter Photo Op event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8. A photographer with take you photo among the tulips and add spring props if you’d like. The photos will be emailed to you for download. No appointment is necessary. You’re asked to give a $20 donation for the photo opp.

