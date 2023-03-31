Royals fans react to new MLB rules

By Katie Maher
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Major League Baseball has some major rule changes for the 2023 season. 13 Sports asked Royals fans for their thoughts on the pitch clock, the ruling out of the shift, and bigger base size.

“I think it’s gonna be interesting. It’ll be a little more distracting seeing an actual time clock like in basketball and football. But I’m in for the change, maybe it’ll make it a little friendlier and a little faster game,” one fan said.

The pitch clock has its benefits in speeding up the pace of the game, and some fans are all for it.

“I think all the players are actually excited about it. Most of the pitchers you talk to are really anxious to get moving and wanna speed up the game,” said one fan. “So I think it’s gonna be a good thing. It’s gonna be interesting to see how it translates outside of spring training.”

“Baseball needs to be sped up a little bit, right? To kill a little bit of that dead time, but I think it’s gonna be great,” one optimistic fan said.

Although, some fans still appreciate the slower pace of America’s pastime.

“The game will go too fast. I want the game to slow down,” said one fan.

“Not a fan. I guess I’ll have to see how it plays out, but what I’ve seen in the preseason, it looks like we’re rushing things instead of letting people get comfortable. It is what it is, though,” said another.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried
Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
FILE - Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
One arrested after bb gun pulled at Emporia High School, assault victim found
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Nowell bids farewell to Wildcat Nation

Latest News

Royals fans react to MLB changes
Royals fans get excited on 2023 Opening Day
Royals fans get excited for the season on Opening Day
Royals Opening Day 6pm sports live
Royals Opening Day 6pm sports live
Royals Opening Day 6pm news live
Royals Opening Day 6pm news live