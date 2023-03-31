Royals fans react to new MLB rules

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Major League Baseball has some major rule changes for the 2023 season. 13 Sports asked Royals fans for their thoughts on the pitch clock, the ruling out of the shift, and bigger base size.

“I think it’s gonna be interesting. It’ll be a little more distracting seeing an actual time clock like in basketball and football. But I’m in for the change, maybe it’ll make it a little friendlier and a little faster game,” one fan said.

The pitch clock has its benefits in speeding up the pace of the game, and some fans are all for it.

“I think all the players are actually excited about it. Most of the pitchers you talk to are really anxious to get moving and wanna speed up the game,” said one fan. “So I think it’s gonna be a good thing. It’s gonna be interesting to see how it translates outside of spring training.”

“Baseball needs to be sped up a little bit, right? To kill a little bit of that dead time, but I think it’s gonna be great,” one optimistic fan said.

Although, some fans still appreciate the slower pace of America’s pastime.

“The game will go too fast. I want the game to slow down,” said one fan.

“Not a fan. I guess I’ll have to see how it plays out, but what I’ve seen in the preseason, it looks like we’re rushing things instead of letting people get comfortable. It is what it is, though,” said another.

