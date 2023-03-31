Royals fans get excited for the season on Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - As Royals fans gathered in the lots before the first game of the season on Thursday, some of them told 13 Sports what they’re most looking forward to from the team this year.

“A ton of hope. Especially with the pitching staff, I think even some of the young guys that they’re bringing up from the minors, I think we have a lot of opportunity here for maybe growth like we did in 2014, 2015,” said one fan.

Kansas City’s preseason showings have given fans some hope for this year.

“Especially with the preseason, it looks like we got a great team this year.”

“Good young team, pitching holds up, we’re gonna take the title,” said another.

While some are excited about the young guys on the roster, others are looking forward to their reliable veterans.

“I am excited about Bobby Witt Jr., I’m excited about Melendez. I think Grienke coming back is cool, I think it’s good for the team. So yeah I’m excited about a lot.”

Most fans are just hopeful for a better ending result than the 2022 season.

“Getting close to the playoffs, I don’t think we wanna overdo our expectations here. But getting close to the playoffs I think, you know get all the fans excited again would be great. And getting ready for years to come, years further.”

“Better than last year. Better than last year would be progression, that’s what we’re looking for.”

“I want a world series ring baby. Let’s bring it back to KC!”

