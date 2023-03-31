Prairie Band Health Center cuts ribbon on medical expansion

The dental clinic has created room for other services.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Prairie Band Potawatomi Health Center cut the ribbon on its latest expansion.

The 15,000 square foot expansion brings several services to the Health Center; including an expanded dental clinic, diabetes prevention clinic, a pharmacy, and monitoring equipment like MRIs.

Center Director Jay Mooney says being able to do more in-house addresses one of their biggest challenges.

Jay Mooney, Health Center Director “On a reservation, you have transportation issues. It’s not always easy to get our patients out to where they need to go, so if we can provide that service right here that’s huge for us.”

The Health Center also has a new administration space Mooney calls a “one-stop shop” for any insurance needs. There’s also plenty of room for future additions.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will have new eatery options at four locations.
New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike locations
Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
Police are in search of Jose Diaz after he was seen walking away from his home and hasn't been...
Topeka Police find man not seen since walking away from home
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
Heather Cunningham
Woman arrested after alleged theft from Topeka car dealership

Latest News

The governor’s Early Childhood Transition Task Force held its first meeting Friday.
Gov.’s early childhood task force holds first meeting
The dental clinic has created room for other services.
Prairie Band Potawatomi cut ribbon on new clinic
Governor Laura Kelly today signed a proclamation to declare April “Safe Digging Month.”
Governor Kelly signs proclamation for ‘Safe Digging Month’
Two Topeka men have been arrested following a burglary investigation of two all-terrain...
Two Topeka men arrested following theft of ATVs