Prairie Band Health Center cuts ribbon on medical expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Prairie Band Potawatomi Health Center cut the ribbon on its latest expansion.

The 15,000 square foot expansion brings several services to the Health Center; including an expanded dental clinic, diabetes prevention clinic, a pharmacy, and monitoring equipment like MRIs.

Center Director Jay Mooney says being able to do more in-house addresses one of their biggest challenges.

Jay Mooney, Health Center Director “On a reservation, you have transportation issues. It’s not always easy to get our patients out to where they need to go, so if we can provide that service right here that’s huge for us.”

The Health Center also has a new administration space Mooney calls a “one-stop shop” for any insurance needs. There’s also plenty of room for future additions.

