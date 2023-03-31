Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood

Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police officers in Florida wrangled a 9-foot alligator that was found roaming near a neighborhood.

One officer tried to lasso a rope around the animal’s snout, but the alligator lunged at him.

At one point, officers sat on top of the gator to try to contain it.

They were eventually able to subdue it.

The officers and an alligator trapper carried it into a van.

Police did not immediately say what they did with the animal.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
Heather Cunningham
Woman arrested after alleged theft from Topeka car dealership
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will have new eatery options at four locations.
New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike locations
Police are in search of Jose Diaz after he was seen walking away from his home and hasn't been...
Topeka Police find man not seen since walking away from home
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South...
Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’
Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Oscar Pistorius denied parole, hasn’t served enough time
Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS via CNN Newsource)
Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Amber Alert issued for missing Fla. toddler after mom found dead