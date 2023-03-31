Police investigate burglary to ATM machine in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police on Friday morning responded to a burglary of an automated teller machine in southeast Topeka.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. at a CoreFirst Bank & Trust ATM machine in the parking lot of the California Crossing shopping center, near S.E. 30th and California Avenue.

The ATM machine appeared to have been damaged in the incident, with one of the front panels missing.

A Topeka police officer was on the scene to keep the area secure as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Personnel from CoreFirst Bank & Trust arrived on the scene around 10:45 a.m. and placed a blue tarp over the machine, which is a free-standing unit in the shopping center’s southwest parking lot.

Police said the case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation because it involved a bank.

No suspect information was available as of late Friday morning.

No arrests had been reported.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

