A pediatrician speaks at Governors’ Public Health Conference

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governors’ Public Health Conference continued today at the Hilton Inn in Manhattan.

The day started with 13′s Melissa Bruner and Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician who was key in bringing public action on the Flint, Michigan water crisis. Dr. Hanna-Attisha gave a speech on the stories from the frontlines of the Flint, Michigan water crisis. She said people are lucky to have a public health system and that people should support those that are in this type of profession.

”The main lesson is that public health is essential, we need to make sure that we invest in prevention and that we don’t continue to react to crises like the pandemic or environmental issues but we can put into place the resources to make sure that we have healthy communities.” said Hanna-Attisha.

Many attendees were inspired by Dr. Hanna-Attisha’s speech as the conference came to a close today.

