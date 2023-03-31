Local business owner goes viral for good deed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local small business owner has gone viral on social media for her special talent.

V. Heiland, a Topeka native, moved from India to the capital city at a very young age. When she arrived in the U.S., she said her mother would paint her hands with an Indian tradition called henna.

“I was in third grade,” said Heiland. “I would go to school and people are like, “oh what’s on your hand.”

Heiland grew closer to henna at a young age and began to see the impact it made in her life during difficult times. With ingredients including eucalyptus, henna has been used to calm the body. Heiland said it was a way for her to feel comfort.

“I went through some anxiety and depression,” said Heiland. “During that time, I found that Henna was like my light.”

Now, Heiland uses her special talent to make others in the community feel special and has started her own business called Essential Henna. In a video that has now been viewed over one million times, women battling cancer are provided with free henna crowns.

“So, the idea was to help everyone feel bold and confident again,” said Heiland. “Because hair is part of a lot of people’s lives.”

While using her social media platforms, she wants to continue to inspire others in the community and online through her art.

“Very empowering,” said Heiland. “The goal is to help them feel beautiful and bold, and confident again. Be the king and queen they are.”

