Levi loves the return of Food Truck Nights to Helping Hands Humane Society

Helping Hands Humane Society hosts its first food truck night of the season, 4-8 p.m. Saturday April 1.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Food truck nights return to Helping Hands Humane Society this weekend.

Levi, a younger dog who’s been at the shelter for about 30 days, joined Emi Griess from HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas with the dish on the special fundraising effort.

Emi says six food trucks plan to take part in the first event from 4 to 8 p.m. April 1 in the shelter’s parking lot on SW 21st near Belle St. They’ll also have live music from Caleb Nelson, and the shelter will be open for people who want to eat indoors - or who may be interested in adopting.

The food trucks donate a portion of their sales to the shelter. The event is planned to continue the first Saturday of the month through fall.

Levi also joined Emi to announce the “name your price” dog adoption special continues. People can name their adoption fee ($20 minimum) for most dogs.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will have new eatery options at four locations.
New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike locations
Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
Police are in search of Jose Diaz after he was seen walking away from his home and hasn't been...
Topeka Police find man not seen since walking away from home
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
Heather Cunningham
Woman arrested after alleged theft from Topeka car dealership

Latest News

13 News at Six
Stormont Vail Health received recognition for High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier.
Stormont Vail Health receives recognition for High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier
Levi is available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
Levi loves the return of Food Truck Nights to Helping Hands Humane Society
Cheryl Yunk and Terry Olson share details on the Run for the Roses and Easter Photo Op events...
Run for the Roses will support K-State Gardens