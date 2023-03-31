Levi loves the return of Food Truck Nights to Helping Hands Humane Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Food truck nights return to Helping Hands Humane Society this weekend.

Levi, a younger dog who’s been at the shelter for about 30 days, joined Emi Griess from HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas with the dish on the special fundraising effort.

Emi says six food trucks plan to take part in the first event from 4 to 8 p.m. April 1 in the shelter’s parking lot on SW 21st near Belle St. They’ll also have live music from Caleb Nelson, and the shelter will be open for people who want to eat indoors - or who may be interested in adopting.

The food trucks donate a portion of their sales to the shelter. The event is planned to continue the first Saturday of the month through fall.

Levi also joined Emi to announce the “name your price” dog adoption special continues. People can name their adoption fee ($20 minimum) for most dogs.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.