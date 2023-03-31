KU guard Gradey Dick declares for NBA Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas freshman guard Gradey Dick announced via Instagram and on ESPN’s television show NBA Today that he is declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Dick becomes the first Jayhawk in the past season’s roster to declare for the draft. He first announced the news on Instagram, thanking the university and the fans.

If drafted, Dick would be the first KU freshman selected to the NBA Draft since Josh Jackson in 2017.

Gradey was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Newcomer Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team. He finished his lone season at Kansas starting all 36 games, averaging 14.1 points/game and setting the KU freshman record for three-point field goals made (83).

The Wichita, Kan. native was a two-time Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year in high school, attending Wichita Collegiate and Sunrise Christian Academy.

Current NBA Draft projections list him as an early selection in the first round.

Kansas had two players drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, with Ochai Agbaji picked 14th overall and Christian Braun selected 21st in the draft.

