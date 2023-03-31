KU Football hires son of Bill Snyder as assistant coach

Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, right, talks with associate head coach and son Sean...
Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder, right, talks with associate head coach and son Sean Snyder, left, before the team's NCAA college football game against Central Arkansas in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold announced Friday, March 31 that they have hired Sean Snyder, son of KSU legendary head football coach Bill Snyder, as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

According to Kansas Athletics, Snyder has more than two decades of coaching experience. He began his career at his alma mater, Kansas State, as a part-time assistant coach from 1994 to 1995, before serving as the director of football operations from 1996-98, assistant athletic director for football operation from 1999-2000, associate athletic director in 2001 and senior associate athletic director from 2002-10 before moving back to coaching.

While serving as associate head coach and special teams coordinator at K-State from 2010-19, he coached four Big 12 Special Teams Players of the Year: Tyler Lockett (2013 & 2014), Morgan Burns (2015) and Joshua Youngblood (2019), all returners.

Snyder moved to Los Angeles to coach USC’s special teams in 2020 and 2021, coaching them to be Football Outsider’s best special teams in the country in his first year. Snyder then became the special teams coordinator at Illinois for the 2022 season.

Snyder spent his playing career at Iowa and Kansas State as a punter from 1989-92. In his senior season, he was named a consensus All-American and All-Big Eight First Team punter. He was an honoree at Kansas State’s Ring of Honor in 2002 and K-State Athletics’ Hall of Fame in 2016.

