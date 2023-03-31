KU calls on fans for WNIT Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks are once again calling on their fans to show out at this weekend’s WNIT Championship.

The University of Kansas women’s basketball team takes on Columbia for the title this Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The first 500 students will get in free. Parking inside the Allen Fieldhouse garage is also free, as well as in Lot 90 and lots near Hoglund Park.

🚨 FREE tickets for the first 5⃣0⃣0⃣ students into Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday! #RockChalk x #FillTheFieldhouse pic.twitter.com/qXKMLRMfHS — Kansas Women's Basketball (@KUWBball) March 30, 2023 Parking in the Allen Fieldhouse Garage will be FREE on Saturday April 1st for the WNIT Championship game! Come #FilltheFieldhouse and cheer on the @KUWBball team! pic.twitter.com/gqB1NDvaGY — KU Transportation Services (@parkingku) March 30, 2023

KU saw quite the crowd support them in their victory over Washington Wednesday night.

