KU calls on fans for WNIT Championship

The Jayhawks will compete for a national title after a victory 61-36 victory against Washington...
The Jayhawks will compete for a national title after a victory 61-36 victory against Washington Wednesday night.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks are once again calling on their fans to show out at this weekend’s WNIT Championship.

The University of Kansas women’s basketball team takes on Columbia for the title this Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The first 500 students will get in free. Parking inside the Allen Fieldhouse garage is also free, as well as in Lot 90 and lots near Hoglund Park.

KU saw quite the crowd support them in their victory over Washington Wednesday night.

