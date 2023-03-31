K-State University to hold Open House this coming Saturday

By Joseph Robben
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University will hold its annual open house this coming Saturday.

Around 10,000 people attend this event as it has been going on for more than 40 years now. All buildings on campus will be open with the Student Union as the starting point. People can also tour campus, have lunch in the dining hall, interact with academic colleges, and much more. New and current students are invited along with family and alumni.

”It’s definitely a recruitment event for us, we love to see future wildcats coming through the doors and interacting with our current k-state students and so open house is an opportunity for us to showcase all that the pride of purple has to offer and encourages prospective students and their families to come to get a deeper look at the university,” said Holly Gerke, assistant director of student services and engagement at K-State.

The open house will be held this Saturday April 1st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as parking will be free across campus.

