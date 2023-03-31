Jalen Wilson named Wooden Award finalist

FILE - Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots past Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) during the...
FILE - Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots past Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, March 4, 2023. Wilson was selected to the Associated Press All-America first team in results released Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Forward Jalen Wilson can add another honor to the list, he’s been named a finalist for the Wooden Award.

Wilson would become the third Jayhawk to earn the honor, along with Frank Mason and Danny Manning.

A stellar season from Wilson; 20.1 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, and 12 double-doubles, has seen him receive several accolades. He’s a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, a First-team All-American, Big 12 Player of the Year, and First-Team All Big 12.

