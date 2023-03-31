Jalen Wilson named Wooden Award finalist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU Forward Jalen Wilson can add another honor to the list, he’s been named a finalist for the Wooden Award.

Wilson would become the third Jayhawk to earn the honor, along with Frank Mason and Danny Manning.

A stellar season from Wilson; 20.1 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, and 12 double-doubles, has seen him receive several accolades. He’s a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, a First-team All-American, Big 12 Player of the Year, and First-Team All Big 12.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.