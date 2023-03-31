Inflation slowed in February, according to gauge

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve slowed in February.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge slowed sharply last month, an encouraging sign in the Fed’s yearlong effort to cool price pressures through steadily higher interest rates.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% from January to February, down from a 0.6% increase from December to January. Measured year-over-year, prices rose 5%, slower than the 5.3% annual increase in January.

The report also showed that consumer spending rose 0.2% from January to February, a drop from a month earlier but an indication that households are still providing fuel for economic growth.

Taken as a whole, Friday’s figures show that inflation pressures, though easing gradually, still maintain a grip on the economy. The Fed has raised its benchmark rate nine times since March of last year in a strenuous drive to tame inflation, which hit a four-decade high in mid-2022.

Even after having slowed, consumer prices are still posting year-over-year increases well above the Fed’s 2% target. Earlier this month, the Labor Department said its consumer price index rose 0.4% from January to February and 6% from February 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
Heather Cunningham
Woman arrested after alleged theft from Topeka car dealership
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will have new eatery options at four locations.
New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike locations
Police are in search of Jose Diaz after he was seen walking away from his home and hasn't been...
Topeka Police find man not seen since walking away from home
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South...
Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’
Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Oscar Pistorius denied parole, hasn’t served enough time
Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS via CNN Newsource)
Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood
Tampa police wrangled a 9-foot gator roaming around a neighborhood. (WFTS via CNN Newsource)
Police wrestle with alligator roaming neighborhood
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Amber Alert issued for missing Fla. toddler after mom found dead