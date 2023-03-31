Gov.’s early childhood task force holds first meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The governor’s Early Childhood Transition Task Force held its first meeting Friday.

Governor Laura Kelly was in attendance for the initial meeting.

Gov. Kelly says the state’s current efforts to provide early childhood services are fragmented under several agencies. That’s where the task force comes in.

“That’s what this task force is commissioned to do, is to figure out all of the resources we’re putting toward early childhood and try to bring it together in a way that makes it more efficient and allows us to increase both the quantity and quality of early childhood programs across the state,” Gov. Kelly explained.

Gov. Kelly established the task force with an executive order signed shortly after her inauguration in January.

