Gov. Kelly disaster declaration cites potential wildfires, severe storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A state disaster declaration was announced Friday morning due to possible wildfires and the anticipated severe storms.

Governor Laura Kelly has placed Kansas in a red flag warning and high wind advisory with gusts expected to reach 45 to 55 miles per hour.

A combination of high winds, low relative humidity, warm temperatures, and dry vegetation throughout the area is the perfect recipe for extreme fire behavior.

“Weather conditions are such that a high risk exists for wildland fires,” said Governor Kelly. “I urge all Kansans to be alert and use extreme caution when using their outdoor grills and other open fires. It’s better to avoid these things, if possible. A single spark is enough to touch off a fire that could have devastating consequences.”

Topeka’s State Emergency Operations Center has been activated by the Kansas Division of Emergency Management team to pose the state for emergencies and monitor the conditions.

“In preparation for the critical fire weather, this declaration will allow us to preposition and respond with additional resources from across the state,” said Mark Neely, Fire Management Officer for Kansas Forest Service.

Outdoor burning is prohibited.

