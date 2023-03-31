Friday forecast: Mild and windy today, isolated showers/storms

Extreme fire danger today
By Doug Meyers
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The top concern today will be the strong winds and the fire danger. Yes there is still a chance for isolated showers/storms but there still remains a scenario nothing develops at all. The good news is winds weaken….the bad news is it won’t be until tomorrow.

Taking Action:

  1. Winds will be strong again today but what will make today even more ‘volatile’ is the wind shift. South wind this morning, eventually shifting to the west/northwest through the day into this evening. If you’re in a high profiled vehicle, have a firm grip on the steering wheel.
  2. The fire danger will be extreme due to the strong winds and a significant drop in humidity through the morning behind a dryline. Relative humidity values will be more in the teens and 20s today.
  3. While a risk of storms may develop this morning then again this afternoon, the higher risk for severe weather would occur in the morning.
  4. Gardeners Heads Up: Below freezing temperatures are possible in a few spots tonight and again Wednesday night.

A lot going on today when it comes to impacts and hazards but the main concern will be the strong winds and fire danger concern with the dryline pushing through. Remember a dryline is when the humidity drops but the temperatures remain the same. This will come before a cold front that will push through later.

Normal High: 63/Normal Low: 39
Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Slight chance of an isolated showers/storms mainly before 10am then again between 3-5pm. Most spots will remain dry. Highs in the mid 60s in north-central KS with mid-upper 70s along and south of the turnpike. Winds S/W 20-30, gusts 45-55 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds W/NW 20-30, gusts up to 40 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph (winds weaken through the day).

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S/SW 15-25, gusts up to 40 mph.

There is a low chance of storms Sunday night that could linger into Monday morning so we’ll monitor that trend on if we have to put a chance in the 8 day. Again it’s not a great chance. Temperatures do cool down Monday but warm back up Tuesday with a stronger cold front that pushes through for Wednesday leading to more seasonal temperatures to end the work week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

