FBLA holds State Leadership Conference in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enterprising students from across the state put their best foot forward Thursday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Over 1,500 students were in attendance for Future Business Leaders of America’s State Leadership Conference.

The conference offered students the opportunity to network, learn, and compete. 13 NEWS Anchor Melissa Brunner was in-house to judge the entries.

FBLA says events like these provide a great foundation for students moving forward.

“It’s a challenge, it’s challenging for them,” KS FBLA State Advisor Connie Lindell said. “It’s something different. Plus, it’s something they can put on their resumes as they apply for scholarships, as they apply for jobs, and what a boost it is that they can have something like that on their resumes in their backgrounds.”

FBLA will hand out its awards of excellence Friday. Finalists will qualify to attend the national conference this summer.

