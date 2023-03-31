FBLA holds State Leadership Conference in Topeka

Over 1,500 students were in attendance for Future Business Leaders of America’s State...
Over 1,500 students were in attendance for Future Business Leaders of America’s State Leadership Conference.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enterprising students from across the state put their best foot forward Thursday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Over 1,500 students were in attendance for Future Business Leaders of America’s State Leadership Conference.

The conference offered students the opportunity to network, learn, and compete. 13 NEWS Anchor Melissa Brunner was in-house to judge the entries.

FBLA says events like these provide a great foundation for students moving forward.

“It’s a challenge, it’s challenging for them,” KS FBLA State Advisor Connie Lindell said. “It’s something different. Plus, it’s something they can put on their resumes as they apply for scholarships, as they apply for jobs, and what a boost it is that they can have something like that on their resumes in their backgrounds.”

FBLA will hand out its awards of excellence Friday. Finalists will qualify to attend the national conference this summer.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried
Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
FILE - Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
One arrested after bb gun pulled at Emporia High School, assault victim found
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Nowell bids farewell to Wildcat Nation

Latest News

TPD arrests juveniles for late night robbery
The open house will be held this Saturday April 1st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as parking will be...
K-State University to hold Open House this coming Saturday
K-State University hold open house this coming Saturday
K-State University hold open house this coming Saturday
The Jayhawks will compete for a national title after a victory 61-36 victory against Washington...
KU calls on fans for WNIT Championship