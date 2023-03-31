Double structure fire ruled a total loss, intentionally set

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early morning double structure fire on Friday, March 31, was found to have been intentionally set.

A fire believed to have started at 1805 SW Lincoln spread to the house next door at 1801 SW Lincoln but did not spread to the house on the opposite side.

Topeka fire crews received reports of the fire around 2:45 on the morning of March 31.

Crews on scene say they have dealt with fires at one or both of these addresses before and that no electricity was being supplied to either.

The Topeka Fire Department found during a preliminary investigation that the fire was incendiary; intentionally set. TFD has also determined the fire as a total loss.

It is unknown if anybody was in the residences at the time of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by TFD.

