DA finds Topeka Police officer justified in shooting death of stolen car suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting death of a man found in a car reported stolen was justified, District Attorney Mike Kagay has ruled.

Kagay released his 11-page report Friday into the death of Dylan Walstrom, 28. Walstrom was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer Dec. 1, 2022 in an alleyway near the 2000 block of SW Lincoln.

The incident was reviewed by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which forwarded its reports to Kagay. Kagay said it includes all reports, crime scene photos and police body camera video of the encounter. The officer’s name is redacted from the report.

On the day of the incident, the KBI had said an officer on patrol spotted a car blocking an alley near SW 20th and SW Lincoln St. around 6:55 a.m. A 911 dispatcher told the officer the car was reported stolen and, as the officer approached the passenger side, the KBI said Walstrom did not follow the officer’s verbal commands.

They said Walstrom then opened the driver’s side door, armed with a handgun, beginning a struggle between him and the officer.

According to Kagay’s report, the body camera video shows the officer approach the car on the passenger side, knock on the window, and say, “Police department, show me your hands.” The report states the officer identified himself several more times and asked Walstrom to show his hands. The report states Walstrom complied with a request to take his keys out of the ignition and place them on the dash, but then refused to give his name or put his hands back on the wheel. Instead, the report states Walstrom put up his hood, began digging through the car’s console, and started opening the driver’s side door.

The officer then moved to the driver’s side, according to the report, and, as he approached Walstrom, he saw Walstrom was holding a gun by the grip with his finger extended toward the trigger and turn it toward the officer. The report states the officer reached with his left hand to grab Walstrom’s gun while using his right hand to draw his own duty weapon from his holster. As the officer grabbed Walstrom’s gun, the report states Walstrom squeezed the trigger. The shot went through the driver’s side window, shattering it and damaging the mirror.

The report goes on to state the officer began shooting at the struggle continued, firing nine times “in rapid succession” until Walstrom stopped struggling and released the grip on his own gun. The officer then placed Walstrom’s gun on top of a nearby trash can, and notified dispatch shots were fired and an ambulance was needed.

According to the report, the encounter unfolded in less than a minute. The officer notified dispatch that he was going to approach the car at 6:50:44, and was at the passenger side at 6:50:54. He began moving to the driver’s side at 6:51:25, reached the driver’s side at 6:51:28, reached out to grab Walstrom’s gun a second later, and the shooting ended at 6:51:33. The officer called dispatch at 6:52:10, and Walstrom was declared dead just over six minutes later.

Witnesses in the area told police they heard gunshots, with one person saying they saw the officer approach the car, yell “something about hands,” then run behind the car just before gunshots were fired.

An autopsy showed all nine gunshots hit Walstrom. It also found amphetamine, methamphetamine, and Delta 9 THC. The report also states Walstrom’s gun was later found to be “out of battery,” meaning the officer’s action grabbing the gun prevented it from fully cycling, rendering it incapable of firing again while it was in Walstrom’s hand.

Kagay said his review of the evidence shows it meets the standards to determine the use of force was reasonable and lawful.

“Officer (name redacted) was attempting to investigate an ongoing felony offense being committed in his presence when Walstrom presented a firearm and discharged it while attempting to point the weapon at Officer (name redacted). Officer (name redacted) reaction time and reflexes appear to be the only reason why he was not himself injured or killed during this interaction. It was only through his use of deadly force that he was able to get Walstrom to relinquish control of his firearm,” Kagay wrote. “The investigation revealed that each of the nine (9) projectiles fired by Officer (name redacted) were justified and that he ceased firing immediately upon Walstrom relinquishing the firearm in question.”

