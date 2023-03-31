Crews responding to report of attic fire early Friday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of an early-morning house fire Friday in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 4:32 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of N.E. Chandler.

Initial reports indicated crews found flames and smoke in the attic area of the residence.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

