Crews responding to report of attic fire early Friday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

Crews were responding to a report of a house fire early Friday in the 500 block of N.E....
Crews were responding to a report of a house fire early Friday in the 500 block of N.E. Chandler in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of an early-morning house fire Friday in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 4:32 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of N.E. Chandler.

Initial reports indicated crews found flames and smoke in the attic area of the residence.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
Heather Cunningham
Woman arrested after alleged theft from Topeka car dealership
Police are in search of Jose Diaz after he was seen walking away from his home and hasn't been...
Topeka Police find man not seen since walking away from home
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will have new eatery options at four locations.
New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike locations
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Cool down tomorrow but warming back up Sunday
Mild and windy today, cooler Saturday
A fire which is believed to have started at 1803 SW Lincoln spread to the house next door at...
Topeka fire crews investigating double structure fire
The 2023 county health rankings are out for Kansas, and experts in Shawnee County say overall...
Shawnee Co. seeing improvement in 2023 County Health Ranking