Cooper Beebe named Walter Camp Preseason All-American

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After racking up nine All-American honors last season, senior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe is already drawing attention.

According to Kansas State athletics, Beebe is part of an offensive line unit that returns 100% of its total starts from last season, a year in which they helped lead the way for an offense that rushed for 208.3 yards per game – the third-best mark in school history – to rank 15th in the country, the Wildcats’ highest national ranking since 2003. K-State also ranked second in school history in 2022 in total offensive yards (5,863), third in rushing yards per carry (5.12), fourth in total rushing yards (2,916), fifth in total yards per game (418.8), ninth in yards per play (6.12) and 10th in rushing touchdowns (32).

Beebe has started 35 career games as both an interior lineman and at tackle. This past season while starting all 14 games at left guard, Beebe was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year as he helped lead the Wildcats to 10 victories, including a Big 12 Championship

Beebe landed on the first team in the Walter Camp preseason listing despite not being named an All-American by the organization after the 2022 season.

