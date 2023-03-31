Chiefs training camp to stay in St. Joseph, MO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs’ Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care will return to St. Joseph, MO through the 2024 season after extending the terms on their contract with Missouri Western State University.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community for another two years,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Missouri Western and St. Joseph have warmly hosted our team and fans for the past 13 years – a welcome start to the NFL season. I want to thank President Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy and Director of Athletics Andy Carter for their leadership throughout this process, and we look forward to starting our 2023 season at Missouri Western again this summer.”

The camp has resided at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO from 2010 to 2021, excluding the 2020 season due to Covid-19.

The dates and additional details for the 2023 Chiefs Training Camp will be announced in mid-June.

