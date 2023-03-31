Chiefs re-sign safety Deon Bush to one-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - NFL Free Agent safety Deon Bush is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday.

Bush played in all but one regular-season game in the 2022 Super Bowl season, his first season with the Chiefs. He recorded 11 tackles and one pass deflection.

He began his career as a Chicago Bear after being drafted in the fourth round in 2016. He has three career interceptions and 100 career tackles. He arrived to the Chiefs in 2022 via Free Agency.

