Chiefs re-sign safety Deon Bush to one-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in...
Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(Steve Luciano | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - NFL Free Agent safety Deon Bush is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday.

Bush played in all but one regular-season game in the 2022 Super Bowl season, his first season with the Chiefs. He recorded 11 tackles and one pass deflection.

He began his career as a Chicago Bear after being drafted in the fourth round in 2016. He has three career interceptions and 100 career tackles. He arrived to the Chiefs in 2022 via Free Agency.

