Attorney General announces grant programs open for victims of crime

Six grant programs are open for application for victims of crime.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced today that six grant programs serving victims of crime across Kansas are open for application.

Office of the Attorney General said more than $2.5 million in grant funds were awarded last year from six state programs through the Office of the Attorney General. The funds are used to assist local and state crime victim assistance organizations across Kansas in providing direct services to crime victims as well as developing prevention programs to address violence.

These grant opportunities are now open in the following programs:

  • Child Exchange and Visitation Center Program (CEVC) seeks to provide supervised child exchange and visitation to children and families at risk due to domestic or family violence circumstances.
  • Human Trafficking Victim Assistance Fund (HTVAF) was established by the Legislature in 2013 (K.S.A. 75-758) to provide training regarding human trafficking for law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas, and to support the care, treatment and other services for victims of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of a child.
  • Child Abuse and Neglect (CVAF - CA) fund seeks to provide for ongoing operating expenses of programs assisting child victims.
  • Crime Victims Assistance Fund (CVAF) seeks to provide for ongoing operating expenses of programs assisting crime victims while establishing and maintaining new programs providing services to the victims of crimes.
  • State Protection from Abuse Fund (PFA) seeks to provide temporary emergency shelter for adult victims of domestic violence or sexual assault and their dependent children, counseling, and assistance to those victims and their children, or educational services directed at reducing the incidence of domestic violence or sexual assault and diminishing its impact on victims.
  • Child Advocacy Center Fund (CAC) seeks to provide for the ongoing operating expenses of Child Advocacy Centers.

Office of the Attorney General said more detailed information on the application process for each of the grant programs can be found at www.ag.ks.gov/grants. Applications will be accepted through the Grant Management System located on the website. All applications are due on May 5, 2023.

Awards will be made this summer. These grant programs are administered by the attorney general’s Victim Services Division and the Victim Rights Coordinator.

