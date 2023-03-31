Armored truck driver robbed at gunpoint while at fast-food restaurant, police say

Suspects on the run after robbing armored truck in Texas, police say.
Suspects on the run after robbing armored truck in Texas, police say.(tillsonburg via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - Texas authorities are investigating an armed robbery involving an armored vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department reports that four men robbed a Loomis armored vehicle Thursday afternoon while holding the driver at gunpoint.

Police said one of the men held his gun to the driver while others in the group took the money.

The vehicle was stopped in a business parking lot about 10 minutes outside of downtown San Antonio.

According to police, the suspects left the area in a vehicle before officers arrived.

The driver reportedly told police that the men were all wearing masks and that the group confronted him while he was parked at a fast-food restaurant.

The group demanded money from the driver and police said they left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported. Authorities said the search for the men involved continues.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike will have new eatery options at four locations.
New restaurants coming to Kansas Turnpike locations
Police are in search of Jose Diaz after he was seen walking away from his home and hasn't been...
Topeka Police find man not seen since walking away from home
Heather Cunningham
Woman arrested after alleged theft from Topeka car dealership
Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop

Latest News

Donald Trump plans to surrender to New York authorities next Tuesday to comply with a grand...
What's next after Trump's indictment
Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots past Howard's Steve Settle III during the first half of a...
KU guard Gradey Dick declares for NBA Draft
Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog
Members of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service clear the rubble at the building which was...
Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary, calls for justice
YWCA Northeast Kansas is raising funds during an art auction to begin Sexual Assault Awareness...
YWCA Northeast Kansas to raise funds during art auction