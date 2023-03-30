Woman arrested after alleged theft from Topeka car dealership

Heather Cunningham
Heather Cunningham(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after she allegedly stole from a Topeka car dealership over the course of two months.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Wednesday, March 29, officials received information about multiple thefts from Lewis Toyota at 2951 SW Fairlawn Rd.

Throughout the course of the investigation, officials said they learned the suspect, Heather L. Cunningham, 42, of Topeka, had performed unauthorized charges and had stolen an undisclosed amount of money during February and March.

TPD said Cunningham was located later that day at Texas Roadhouse, 5901 SW Huntoon St. She was then arrested without incident and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Criminal use of a financial card without consent of the owner between $1,000 and $25,000
  • Criminal use of a financial card without consent of the owner less than $1,000
  • Theft more than $1,500 but less than $25,000
  • Theft less than $1,500
  • Unlawful computer acts - false representation without damage less than $100,000

Cunningham remains behind bars with no bond listed.

