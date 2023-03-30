With latest homicide, Topeka has recorded 12 slayings so far in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With this week’s announcement that a road rage-related death from a February incident has been classified as a homicide, Topeka has recorded 12 slayings so far this year as of March 30, according to WIBW-TV records.

The 12 homicides are 10 higher than the 2 slayings recorded as of the same date a year ago in 2022, a year when the city finished with 18 official homicides. Three other people who authorities said were armed at the time died in altercations with Topeka police in 2022.

The current number of 12 homicides is 2 less than the 14 recorded in all of 2021 in Topeka. The total of 14 in 2021 doesn’t include an officer-involved shooting in which an armed suspect was fatally wounded in an altercation with police, officials said.

Topeka’s record number of homicides occurred in 2017, when 30 slayings were recorded in the capital city.

Here is a look at homicides to date in 2023 in Topeka, according to WIBW-TV records:

1. Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka, was reported to have been fatally wounded in a shooting that was reported at 8:51 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in the 1300 block of S.E. Madison. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene. https://www.wibw.com/2023/01/09/police-identify-victim-weekend-homicide-near-downtown-topeka/

2. A 16-month-old boy died Jan. 8 after he was taken to a hospital Jan. 4 in what police said was a child-abuse case. Dustin J. Kelley, 40, of Topeka, was arrested Jan. 12 and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder; abuse of a child; and aggravated endangering of a child. Police said the child and Kelley were known to one another. Kelley was being held Thursday in the Shawnee County Jail on a $1 million bond. https://www.wibw.com/2023/01/12/topeka-man-arrested-murder-child-abuse-following-toddlers-death/

3. Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, of Topeka, died in what authorities said was an intentionally set house fire around 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at 916 S.W. Warren Ave. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton was booked at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with three counts of first-degree murder; four counts of aggravated arson; and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. Tyler was being held Thursday on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail. https://www.wibw.com/2023/01/20/fatality-fire/

4. Peyton L. Tyler, 9, of Topeka, died in what authorities said was an intentionally set house fire around 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at 916 S.W. Warren Ave. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton was booked at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with three counts of first-degree murder; four counts of aggravated arson; and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. Tyler was being held Thursday on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail. https://www.wibw.com/2023/01/20/fatality-fire/

5. Kourtney K. Tyler, 1, of Topeka, died in what authorities said was an intentionally set house fire around 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at 916 S.W. Warren Ave. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton was booked at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with three counts of first-degree murder; four counts of aggravated arson; and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. Tyler was being held Thursday on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail. https://www.wibw.com/2023/01/20/fatality-fire/

6. Jason Jeremy Neal, 48, of Topeka, was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound around 9:17 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the 400 block of S.W. Tyler. Officers had been called to the scene on a “medical problem,” police officials said. https://www.wibw.com/2023/01/28/topeka-police-investigating-homicide-near-downtown-topeka/ Skyler Jason Michael Wilson, 33, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He was being held Thursday on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail.

7. Michael R. Comp, 40, of Topeka, was found shot to death in a tow truck around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, near S.E. 34th and Virginia Avenue. Wesley Tyrone Rayton Sr., 47, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with the homicide. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said that Rayton had been charged with four felony offenses related to the incident: first-degree murder; criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle; theft of a firearm; and aggravated assault. Rayton was being held Thursday in the Shawnee County Jail on a $1 million bond. https://www.wibw.com/2023/02/01/arrest-made-tuesday-homicide/https://www.wibw.com/2023/02/01/arrest-made-tuesday-homicide/

8. Rodney D. Clayton, 57, of Topeka, was found dead around 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, behind a house in the 200 block of S.W. Harrison. The incident originally was classified as a “suspicious death.” https://www.wibw.com/2023/03/06/police-investigating-discovery-body-near-downtown-topeka/ It later was listed as a homicide. Serena Sanchez, 26, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with second-degree murder Sanchez was being held Thursday in the Shawnee County Jail on a

$500,000 bond. https://www.wibw.com/2023/03/07/homicide-arrest-made-mondays-suspicious-death/

9. Khristopher A.L. Brown, 19, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 7:53 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the 1300 block of S.E. 8th Avenue. Officers responded to a crash and found a man later identified as Brown who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. https://www.wibw.com/2023/03/15/topeka-police-scene-se-topeka-wreck/

10. Kaleb Lane, 13, of Topeka, an eighth-grader at Eisenhower Middle School, died in a shooting around 8:29 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the 1300 block of S.W. Garfield. Officers responding to a shooting incident at that address found an individual later identified as Lane suffering from life-threatening injuries. Lane was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 14-year-old boy from Topeka who wasn’t immediately identified was booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with second-degree murder, officials said.

11. Deaundreya D. Caraway, 38, Topeka, was found shot to death around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, March 26, in the 1500 block of S.E. Quincy. https://www.wibw.com/2023/03/26/officials-investigate-weekend-homicide-downtown-topeka/

12. Gregorio Castillo, 68, of Topeka, died March 23 of injuries suffered in a road-rage incident that occurred just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 15. Officials said Topeka police investigated the case and presented their findings to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether to file charges. https://www.wibw.com/2023/03/29/topeka-man-dies-after-road-rage-incident/ https://www.wibw.com/2023/03/29/restaurant-hosts-fundraiser-man-killed-road-rage-incident/

The city’s top 10 homicide totals by year are as follows:

1. 30 homicides, 2017

2. 28 homicides, 1994

3. 25 homicides, 2020

4. 24 homicides, 1993

5. 23 homicides, 2001

6. 22 homicides, 2016

7. 19 homicides, tie 1978 and 1996

8. 18 homicides, tie 2000 and 2012

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.