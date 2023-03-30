Wednesday’s Child - Mercedes

Wednesday's Child - Mercedes
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each week, we introduce you to kids who need to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children.

Tonight, we feature a young lady who’s into “girl stuff,” and is hoping for a family who’ll support her feminine side.

Her name is Mercedes and she’s 14 years old. This young teenager is confident and engaging, spending her time online and watching movies.

Mercedes loves being a girl. She likes to color her hair, try different hairstyles, get a manicure and go shopping! She “especially” likes getting new shoes!

Mercedes is easy to talk with, very likeable, and makes friends quickly.

She’d like to be adopted by a family who will support her hobbies and maybe help her try-out for cheer or basketball at school. She wants to try new things! Most of all, she’s hoping for parents who are loving and active, and is just there for her “no matter what.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

