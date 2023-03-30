Two hospitalized in Topeka following Highway 75 collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man and one woman were sent to separate Topeka hospitals following a late-morning collision on Highway 75 in Jackson Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 190th Rd. and Highway 75 with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by William A. Proctor, 67, of Holton, had been headed west on 190th Rd. as a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Linda K. Gorup, 66, of Mayetta, was headed south on Highway 75.

Officials noted that Proctor failed to yield the right of way to Gorup’s SUV which caused her to hit his passenger side.

KHP said the collision sent Proctor to the University of Kansas Medical System St. Francis Hospital Campus Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Gorup was taken to Stormont Vail Health also with suspected minor injuries.

Officials indicated that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

