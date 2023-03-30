Two arrested in K9 traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people have been arrested following a traffic stop for narcotics possession.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at 2nd and Market in Osage City for a traffic violation at 2:11 p.m. on March 28.

During the stop, a K9 was utilized, and illegal narcotics were located.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following charges:

Kevin D. Spunaugle, 57, Olivet:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia

Linda S. Spunaugle, 52, Olivet:

Possession of methamphetamine

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

