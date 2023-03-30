Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop on Highway 75 in Osage Co.
The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, officials stopped a vehicle near mile marker 143 on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction.
During the stop, officials said illegal drugs were found in the vehicle.
As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Brittany N. Harbert, 33, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:
- Distribution of methamphetamine
- Trafficking contraband into a correctional facility
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harbert remains behind bars.
