Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop on Highway 75 in Osage Co.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, officials stopped a vehicle near mile marker 143 on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction.

During the stop, officials said illegal drugs were found in the vehicle.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said Brittany N. Harbert, 33, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Trafficking contraband into a correctional facility

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harbert remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.