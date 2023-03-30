Topeka Police in search of man not seen since walking away from home

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for a 67-year-old man with dementia who walked away from his home and has not been seen since.

The Topeka Police Department says that it has requested the public’s help to find Jose A. Diaz, 67, of Topeka after he walked away from his home on Wednesday morning.

Officials said Diaz left his home in the 2200 block of SE Kenutcky Ave. around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. He was seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and no coat. They also noted that he suffers from dementia.

TPD said officers are currently in the area looking for him.

If anyone sees Diaz, TPD said they should call 785-368-9551 and press 1 or text 911 immediately.

