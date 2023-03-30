Topeka Police investigate shooting after victim dropped off at hospital

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have opened an investigation after one shooting victim arrived at Topeka hospital.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that officials are investigating a shooting on Thursday, March 30.

Officials said one victim was dropped off at a Stormont Vail Hospital around 10 a.m.

TPD said the incident is under investigation and it does not have more details to provide at this time.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried
FILE - Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
One arrested after bb gun pulled at Emporia High School, assault victim found
Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
God's Storehouse
IRS continues investigation into Topeka church founded by Senator

Latest News

Heather Cunningham
Woman arrested after alleged theft from Topeka car dealership
Kansas State University College of Agriculture chooses new students as ambassadors.
K-State’s College of Agriculture chooses new students as ambassadors
FILE
K-State raises $1M+ to provide free financial literacy courses as students struggle
FILE
Junction City officials call for volunteers for 10th annual Earth Day cleanup