Topeka Police investigate shooting after victim dropped off at hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have opened an investigation after one shooting victim arrived at Topeka hospital.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that officials are investigating a shooting on Thursday, March 30.

Officials said one victim was dropped off at a Stormont Vail Hospital around 10 a.m.

TPD said the incident is under investigation and it does not have more details to provide at this time.

