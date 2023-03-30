Topeka man arrested during alleged late-night attempted burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he was allegedly caught during a late-night attempted burglary.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, officials were called to the 500 block of SW Taylor St. with reports of a possible burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Dennis Ward, 61, of Topeka, at the address and arrested him.

Ward was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. He remains behind bars with no bond listed.

