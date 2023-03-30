Topeka man arrested during alleged late-night attempted burglary

Dennis Ward
Dennis Ward(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he was allegedly caught during a late-night attempted burglary.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, officials were called to the 500 block of SW Taylor St. with reports of a possible burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Dennis Ward, 61, of Topeka, at the address and arrested him.

Ward was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property. He remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberto Familia
Missing Junction City soldier found in Georgia jail, family remains worried
FILE - Lockdown at Emporia High School on Sept. 20, 2022.
One arrested after bb gun pulled at Emporia High School, assault victim found
Terry's Bar & Grill
Long-time Topeka bar and grill gives last call
Public attendees will enjoy live music from Nashville recording artist Filmore, a western...
Aggieville Showdown coming to Manhattan this weekend
God's Storehouse
IRS continues investigation into Topeka church founded by Senator

Latest News

Brittany Harbert
Topeka woman arrested after drugs found during Highway 75 traffic stop
Amber Mason
Topeka woman arrested after attempt to outrun police ends with fall from roof
The counseling practice, Andrews & Associates Counseling, is offering its first couples retreat.
Counseling practice offering relationship retreat
Topeka construction
17th-Wanamaker-I-470 project moves into new phase, creates new closure
Abilene license plate readers
Abilene Police install license plate readers to crack down on property crime