Topeka Fire Dept. gives girls unique experience with Camp Courage

Applications open April 1 for the Topeka Fire Dept.'s Camp Courage, open to young women ages 14-20. The camp is held June 5-9, 2023.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Young ladies are invited to test their limits - and maybe light a passion for the fire service, too - through the Topeka Fire Department’s Camp Courage.

The annual camp invites young ladies age 14 to 20 to experience various aspects of a firefighter’s job. Participants will be able to don turnout gear, operate the hoses and even rappel down TFD’s training tower.

Brendy Muninger with Topeka Fire, Sara Thielenhaus with Shawnee Heights Fire and Riley Co. EMS, and Rachel Frehe with Soldier Township Fire visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the camp, and to share their own motivations for joining the fire service.

Camp Courage will take place June 5 to 9 at the Topeka Fire Dept. training headquarters, SE 3rd and Jefferson. Applications open 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at www.topeka.org/TFD. The camp is limited to 20 participants.

