Topeka community voices concern over increased disturbances from unsheltered individuals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Topeka’s Oakland community and surrounding areas gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about a rise in disturbances they say are being caused by unsheltered individuals.

“I came out here because I’m hoping that something will get done for those of us that are taxpayers, middle income... take care of our homes, take care of our neighborhood and we’re seeing it get trashed by homeless people, mentally ill people, people that are dangerous,” said Kevin Bennett, Oakland resident.

People who live in the area say the feel the City is ignoring their complaints.

“It’s very clear for every Topekan that the issue has stagnated and what we are seeing is just a growth of the issue across the entire city. Again it’s not isolated to North Topeka or just Oakland, we’re just the one who has the leadership of the council women who’s taken the initiative to deal with it,” said John Campos, North Topeka resident.

They say the problem makes them feel unsafe in their homes.

“It’s gotten to the point where I have to, I’ve had to make sure my mom has protection at the house, because I don’t live with my mom anymore.. I live in a different place, so yeah it’s making the community a little nervous,” said Campos.

City manager Steven Wade, and representatives of the Rescue Mission, Valeo Behavorial, and the Topeka Police Department attended, and offered information about available resources.

Residents hope they heard that more resources are needed.

“We are tired of it and we are gonna grow as a community and we are a proud community and we’re gonna stick together, and maybe next time this meeting will be twice the size,” Bennett said.

The City is holding a homelessness summit Wednesday, April 5. They say they’ve invited more than 30 organizations to take part.

