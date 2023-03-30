Topeka Collegiate hosts educational leader to discuss equity in education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Collegiate hosted an educational leader at the school Thursday to discuss equity and justice in education.

Wanda Holland Greene is the head of an independent school in San Francisco, California, called The Hamlin School. She spends her time talking about mental health, anti-racism, cultural competency, neurodiversity, global citizenship, and learning differences in the education system.

“Topeka Collegiate is honored to host Wanda Holland Greene’s first visit to Kansas, and to provide the opportunity for the school community and the Greater Topeka community to have meaningful conversations about the role of education in preparation for a fulfilling life,” said Kareem Thomas, Topeka Collegiate board member and chair of the school’s Equity and Justice Committee.”

This is part of Topeka Collegiate’s year-long 40th-anniversary celebration, which first began in September 2022. The anniversary celebration also happens to coincide with Topeka Collegiate’s Sustain Campaign. A plan to renovate and grow the only independent school in the area.

“We invite the community to join us for these incredible opportunities,” said Topeka Collegiate Head of School, Lyn Rantz. “Wanda Holland Greene will encourage you to think in new and exciting ways about the purpose and opportunity of a child’s education, and we are eager to host these discussions as we prepare for Topeka Collegiate’s next 40 years.”

According to Topeka Collegiate, independent schools are not federally funded and they are not affiliated with a religious institution.

Since the institution began in 1982, the school has added new opportunities that are not typically in a public school, but the school believes the additions enhance learning. For example, Topeka Collegiate students have recess three times a day.

For Wanda Holland Greene, independent schools offer more for students and parents.

“Independent schools offer parents a choice, offer parents a way of having more racial integration, more economic diversity given the way schools are zoned across the country,” said Holland Greene. “There is actually a greater opportunity for students from all walks of life to learn alongside each other in an independent school, and independent schools have more agility to be incubators of innovation and change and curriculum development and we want to test out ideas in education and we want to think outside the box if you will.”

Holland Greene told 13 NEWS she was invited by one of the founders of Topeka Collegiate who happens to have a grandchild that goes to The Hamlin School.

