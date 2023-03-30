Thursday forecast: Warm and windy today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern to end the work week will be the warm and windy conditions leading to a fire danger concern. There will also be the chance t-storms develop tonight and tomorrow with the possibility of severe weather mainly between 3am-10am Friday.

Taking Action:

Winds will be strong today through Friday night with gusts 40-55 mph at times. South wind today, eventually shifting to the west/northwest Friday into Friday night. If you’re in a high profiled vehicle, have a firm grip on the steering wheel.

The fire danger will be high to very high today due to the strong winds and extreme tomorrow due to the strong winds and a significant drop in humidity through the morning.

Any storms that develop late tonight into tomorrow morning have the potential to be severe with a hail and wind threat. It’s not a great chance for storms and most areas will remain dry but this could impact the morning commute for some.



While the chance of storms has a lower probability of occurring compared to the strong winds having an impact on our area to end the work week, any storms that do develop will need to be monitored closely. Ingredients necessary for severe weather will increase after 1am and linger through the morning before pushing eastward through the afternoon. The severe weather threat will end behind a dryline which means humidity (dewpoint) drops but temperatures remain mild. There will be a cold front behind the dryline later in the day leading to falling temperatures quicker than normal in the afternoon/evening.

Normal High: 62/Normal Low: 39 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s from east to west (more clouds expected for the eastern portion of the area vs areas out west toward central KS). Winds S 20-30, gusts 45-50 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of storms anytime however the greatest risk for severe weather will be after 3am. There’s also a possibility nothing develops at all. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S 20-35, gusts up to 50 mph.

Tomorrow: Slight chance of storms in the morning with severe weather possible then there’s a chance storms develop in the afternoon with the cold front however afternoon severe weather is not expected. Highs in the mid 60s in north-central KS with mid-upper 70s along and south of the turnpike. Winds SW/W 20-30, gusts around 45 mph.

As the cold front pushes through late in the afternoon, temperatures may be as cold as the the 40s and 50s for the entire area by 7pm (there’s a chance it’s more in the 50s and 60s). Regardless low-mid 30s are expected for lows Friday night as winds remain strong with gusts up to 35 mph.

Winds gradually diminish through the day Saturday, less than 30 mph for most of the day with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds do pick back up Sunday with gusts around 35 mph but highs will be in the 70s.

Next week remains mild at least to begin the week with model uncertainty on how cool it might get Wednesday and Thursday. Overall though any rain chances next week will be isolated and light, nothing significant or widespread.

Hail/wind threat with storms mainly after 3am. Storms will be isolated IF any develop at all (SPC/WIBW)

Morning storms still may exist with a hail/wind threat out toward the Missouri border. Keep that in mind if you're traveling east and definitely stay weather aware if you are traveling into central to eastern MO through the day and evening. (SPC/WIBW)

